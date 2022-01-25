Abena Cilla has caused confusion on social media with her latest stunning photos on Instagram

In the photos, the young model was captured spending feeling herself at the poolside over the weekend

From the photos, Abena Cilla was seen flaunting her iconic looks in her swimwear

Pretty Instagram queen, Abena Cilla, is gradually becoming the fans' favourite on social media.

Abena Cilla has been causing confusion on social media with her gorgeous photos.

The heavily endowed social media model has released another set of photos on her Instagram page.

Abena Cilla trends on IG with poolside photos; flaunts gargantuan looks in swimwear (Photo credit: Instagram/Abena Cilla)

Source: Instagram

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Abena Cilla is captured enjoying herself during the weekend.

From the photos, she was seen at the poolside having quality time for herself.

While she is enjoying herself, Abena Cilla flaunted her iconic looks wearing swimwear.

Her caption of the photos read, "Weekend vibes."

Fans reaction:

The photos of Abena Cilla have caught the attention of social media as they took to the comment section to air their views.

csw1965:

Happy Sunday beautiful. I wish I was hanging out with you!.

esther.twene

You looking good

thedoctorbruno

Love the natural hair style. Gorgeous African Queen

beloved_one70

Yaaaaaas Babygurl

viraj.janitha.14

Beautiful dear

Source: YEN.com.gh