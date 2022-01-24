Ghanaian dancehall genius, Shatta Wale, is noted for his lyrical prowess but it is obvious that she has got a sweet tongue to wow any lady.

Yes, Shatta Wale is a superstar and at the same time, he is the ladies' man.

Shatta Wale is currently trending all because of his romantic affair with his new girlfriend.

Michy, 5 other pretty women Shatta Wale has reportedly dated so far (Photo credit: Choqolate GH/Ghanaweb.com)

Shatta Wale is one of the richest singers in the country at the moment and he is a father of two.

As his romantic affairs are public, YEN.com.gh has listed all the women Shatta Wale has dated.

1. Eden Akosua Dufie Kyei:

Michy, 5 other pretty women Shatta Wale has dated so far (Photo credit: Ghgossip.com)

Eden is Shatta Wale's first baby mama - they have a daughter called Cherissa.

She has been in the media space. They met when Shatta Wale used to be known as Bandana from Ghana.

Although much is not known about Sister, Shatta Wale disclosed in a previous interview that they are cool and not enemies as many have rumored.

2. Michy:

Michy is Shatta Wale's second baby mama and she is the most popular among all the ladies Shatta Wale has dated.

Michy and Shatta Wale have a son, Majesty, who is 6 years old and they got engaged during the Ayoo hitmaker's Reign Album launch in 2018.

However, their relationship hit a snag as the two parted ways in 2019.

3. Efia Odo:

For the past four years, there have been viral rumours that Shatta Wale and Efia Odo are lovers.

Several videos and photos of the two in bed have trended online but they never confirmed or denied being lovers.

4. Magluv:

Magluv has also been rumuored to be Shatta Wale's lover but she has always denied it saying the singer is her cousin.

However, Pope Skinny who happened to be Shatta Wale's close friend indicated that Magluv is Shatta Wale's lover and she is the real reason why his former friend and Michy broke up.

5. Choqolate GH:

Shatta Wale and Choqolate GH were captured spending quality time together in a car as they played love songs.

With the viral video, many people jumped to conclusions stressing that Shatta Wale and Choqolate GH are lovers.

6. Elfreda:

Elfreda is the queen now. She is the lady Shatta Wale is currently dating as photos and videos in a lovey-dovey position have taken over the internet.

Shatta Wale has even taken to his social media handles to confirm his love affair with Elfreda.

He is even thinking of getting married to her as their baecation videos are all over.

Shatta Wale's New Girlfriend Teaches Fella Makafui How To Swim, Video Drops

It seems Elfreda has not taken too long to bond with Shatta Wale's friends.

Barely 24 hours after being introduced, she has gone on a vacation with Shatta Wale, Medikal, and Fella Makafui and is not in any way looking like a new member of the squad.

