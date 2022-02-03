Actor Majid Michel was one of the many prominent guests at the much talked about party of business mogul Osei Kwame Despite on Wednesday, February 2, 2022

The actor appeared at the party with his beautiful and rarely seen wife, Virna, who enchanted other guests with her good looks

A video has popped up showing Majid and Virna's majestic arrival at the party which was to celebrate the 60th birthday of the Despite Media Group CEO

Virna Michel, the beautiful wife of actor and evangelist Majid Michel has mesmerized social media users as she made a rare appearance in public.

Virna and her husband stepped out together for the birthday celebration of business mogul, Osei Kwame Despite.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Despite turned 60 years old on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. He celebrated with a grand party that saw the topmost celebrities in attendance.

Majid Michel was one of the many celebrities who attended Despite's birthday party. He arrived at the party in the company of his wife.

Appearing at the party grounds, the husband and wife looked splendid in fine outfits. While Majid wore a black jacket over white, Virna wore a black dress.

In a video from the party sighted by YEN.com.gh, Majid and Virna are seen holding their hands as they arrived. They moved towards where Ernest Ofori Sarpong and others were standing.

Immediately they got there, Majid bowed to greet Ofori Sarpong and Fadda Dickson. He then introduced his wife to them and they were full of smiles as they exchanged pleasantries with Virna. She looks to have enchanted them.

Majid and Virna Michel's marriage

Majid and Virna Michel have been married for almost 17 years. The two celebrated their 10th marriage anniversary in 2015 by renewing their wedding vows in a beautiful ceremony that saw Joselyn Dumas, Yvonne Nelson, Nadia Buari, and others in attendance.

Majid and Virna are known to have three children, all girls, together. The first two are Zara and Kiera Michel.

