My champion lover - Bofowaa celebrates b'day of Rev Obofour with stunning photo

Bofowaa has taken to social media to celebrate the birthday of her husband, Obofour

The wife of the popular man of God took to her Instagram page to eulogise him

Bofowaa is noted for flaunting members of her family on social media especially her adorable kids

Ciara Antwi, wife of Founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel Reverend Francis Antwi popularly known as Rev Obofour has celebrated her husband on the occasion of his birthday.

Today, February 1, 2022, marks the birthday of the man of God and his wife decided to put him on blast on social media.

In a post she made on Instagram and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ciara Antwi famed as Bofowaa flaunted the love of her life.

The photo she posted saw the outspoken man of God dressed in a beautiful attire made from white African fabric.

He looked straight into the camera as he took in the elegance his swag exuded in the dazzling outfit.

After posting the birthday photo, Ciara Antwi captioned it:

"Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you .My champion lover".

Fans react to the birthday post

May followers of the pastor's wife and ardent listeners of Rev Obofour took to the comment section to react to the post.

shoes__zone_gh came in with their birthday wish:

"Happy birthday father"

vera_diamond4 commented:

"Happy Blessed Birthday"

akosua_black_beauty wrote:

"Happy birthday Man of God"

zareenkeeton noted:

"Happy Birthday to your hubby , and today is the 1st of February 2022 The Year of the Tiger"

delorisasante247 noted:

"Happy glorious birthday daddy"

