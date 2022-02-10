Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has got fans and social media users jaw-dropped with an electrifying performance

The talented artiste joins the list of the few artists who have made appearances on the popular Nigerian biggest live music platform, Glitch Africa

Glitch Africa studios has had the likes of Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido, many creative offshoots on its live sessions

Ghanaian-born musician and composer, Mohammed Ismail Sherif, widely famed as Black Sherif appeared on Glitch Africa in Nigeria for an electrifying live performance that has got netizens talking.

Black Sherif proved he is well-versed in experimental music that combines the control of the band and great vocals as he performed his monster hit song which features Burna Boy, Black Sermon's second verse.

The talented artist surprised fans with his mesmerizing vocals as he delivered a hundred percent during his energetic live performance on the Glitch Africa Stage.

Black Sherif seems to be making it big after creeping into the Nigerian market with his the remix of his song, black sermon, which favored the country's biggest act and Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy.

Social Media Reactions

@chrystalkaryee

"OMG VOCALS! this is dope"

@sheunnakamura

" kwaku frimpong as3m b3bo as3m b3bo as3m b3ba"

@asantewaasings8

"Nice addition very dope"

@pegs_granola

"mad blacko super proud of for the coaching and"

@jackieafia.o

"A young Great talent right there .Greatness in the making for music industry. May he get the right guidance"

@boss_pab

"Damn watched this over n over n over"

@ahgideby

"Waoooo....just waoooo...im amazed this boy i knew he was going to be great the very day i saw his trending videos...just as i taught about kwame eugene and kidi"

Watch the video here

