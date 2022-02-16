Kwabena Kwabena unbuttoned and smooched by Ghana girls on stage; Video drops

Popular Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena, made female fans go gaga as he thrilled them to his song, Adult Music during his performance

The female fans were seen in a video chanting and screaming his name as they passionately took off his shirt and smooched him on stage

The video going viral has generated lots of conversations online amongst fans and social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Award-winning Ghanaian vocalist, Kwabena Kwabena, couldn't have enough of the great obsession some female fans of him showed to him during his performance on Valentine's day.

The singer had the crowd go crazy especially the female fans and admirers present when he started to perform his timeless song, Adult Music on stage.

Some female fans went slightly 'over-board' as they did everything to have a feel of the singer's body whilst he was performing on stage.

Kwabena Kwabena.source:instagram/@famebugs

Source: Instagram

In a video making waves online and sighted by YEN.com.gh, the singer was spotted being mishandled by some obsessed fans as they stripped the musician shirtless and smooched him to their satisfaction.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The screams grew louder and arms began to flail as the women were seen rubbing their hands around the chiseled physique of the smooth vocalist.

Kwabena Kwabena who has been labeled as a 'ladies man' seemed to have enjoyed every bit of the moment as he allowed the women to have a feel of his body with much glee and engagement.

The event which was dubbed 'Night of Love with Kwabena Kwabena' is said to have happened at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua. The excerpt of the show below has since been making rounds online.

Social Media Reactions

The video which is garnering tons of views online has got netizens and fans shocked at the level of desperation these female fans showed.

@edn_aa

"Ashawo season ampa"

@theempress_1

"Yieeee I missed. I was out of town ooo. How I have ‘meant’ him eh"

Ghanaian singer storms the streets of France in style

Popular Ghanaian singer, S3FA, is a force to reckon with when it comes to fashion and style as she proves that on the streets of Paris in France in recent photos.

The singer who is currently in France shared photos of herself on the streets of France in a beautiful and chic outfit on her social media pages which is making waves online.

Source: YEN.com.gh