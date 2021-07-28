Black Sherif has learnt a new lesson the hard way

Being a star doesn't mean one should not play by the rules, the musician has been told

A lecturer on campus verbally 'lashed' Sherif for not dressing properly as a student

Black Sherif might be the biggest artiste currently in Ghana but it doesn't exempt him from following the rules as a student of the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

A video posted online sees the artiste being reprimanded by the lecturer of the institution who questioned him about what he was wearing.

The person assumed to have recorded the video tried to suggest that Sherif was immune to the laws of the school because of his status as arguably Ghana's biggest local act.

"Superstar for where?... Sarkodie doesn't wear earrings," retorted the lecturer to the statement of the rapper, having no knowledge of the popularity of the 'Second Sermon' artiste.

"Go and read. We have a dress code. Are you aware of that?" asked the lecturer.

Black Sherif is officially known as Mohammed Ismail Sherif and he is known at home as Kwaku Frimpong which he mentioned in the Second Sermon song.

Apart from his stage name, Black Sherif also goes by the nickname Blacko. He was born on January 9, 2002.

Black Sherif is known to be one of the Kumerica guys making waves in the music industry. But he originally hails from Konongo Zongo.

The rapper had his basic education in Konongo before proceeding to Kumasi Academy for his senior high school education where he completed in 2019. He is currently a student at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA).

Black Sherif identifies as a Hip-hop artiste with much concentration on the sub-genre, Trap. He even made the point in his First Sermon that he has been 'trapping' for a long time.

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress and presenter, Nana Ama McBrown posted a video in which she jams to a song by Black Sherif.

The UTV show host publicised the clip flexing her dance moves although she could hardly sing the song verbatim.

Black Sherif received another high-profile endorsement from celebrated broadcaster Abeiku Santana.

During his drive time show, Ekwando Dwoodwoo on Okay FM, Santana stated that Sherif's talent will see him take over the music industry on the African continent.

