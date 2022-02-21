Nana Akua Addo gets Fans Talking with High Fashion Look on United Showbiz

Ghanaian style icon, Nana Akua Addo, knows how to turn heads and get fans talking anytime she makes an appearance

The style impresario has been trending over her regal outfit she rocked to the United Showbiz Show on the internet

Nana Akua Addo have proven herself as the ultimate fashionista in Ghana with her consistency in making very laudable fashion statement.

Celebrated fashion icon, actress and social media sensation, Nana Akua Addo, is a true style icon and she proves that anytime she makes an appearance or shares one for the 'gram'.

The actress turned up as one of the guest panelist on one of Ghana's most loved entertainment show, United Showbiz over the weekend, February 19th, 2022 and got fans stunned with her look.

Nana Akua Addo turned heads on the show with a yellow-colored haute couture apparel she rocked by award-winning designer, Yartel Clothing.

This came as no surprise as Nana Akua Addo over the years has grown to become a force to reckon with in the world of style and fashion. She constantly made very laudable fashion statements in the year under review which made major headlines.

Wearing a body hugging dress with some elaborate raffles on both sides, the style gem looked sophisticated yet classy in her outfit which had a big bow-tie matching her complex head wrap attached to it.

Social media comments

@charllycolegh

"I’m glued in my seat momma"

@vance_unusual_

"Give it to me"

@esydear7

"Waiting patiently"

@iamjuju_

"Yes Sis ,You better slay how you always slay"

@osebo_thezaraman

"This is the real definition of fashion"

@philistine_wembo

"THE QUEEN HAS ENTRED THE BUILDING"

@iamqueenster

"You no dey dear face ampa"

@t.loyeh

"I love this woman. You always understand the assignment kilode"

