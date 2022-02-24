Minalyn: 7 Photos of Zionfelix's 2nd Baby Mama That Show She is a Boss Lady

Minalyn, the beautiful baby mama, of celebrated blogger, Zionfelix's is obviously having her best life after giving.

The popular makeup artiste is currently in Europe with her daughter and Zionfelix for their baecation.

She is her own boss and she has workers working for her. Minalyn has been releasing gorgeous photos from their Europe vacation.

Minalyn: 7 photos of Zionfelix's baby mama that show she is a boss lady (Photo credit: Instagram/Minalyn)

YEN.com.gh has compiled 7 photos of Minalyn that explain how she is her own boss.

1. The boss lady is on the move to fly to Europe for her vacation and she is cuddling her beautiful daughter:

2. The madam of bosses in Paris chilling as the world is too short. She also showed off her classic posing and she killed it:

3. Minalyn smiling and posing for the camera, her stunning black outfit fits her so well and she blessed our time with this photo

4. Advertising her own business with self-made makeup. She looks so beautiful as she also flaunted her lovely hairstyle:

5. Minalyn with the pose in that lovely jeans and a beautiful photo. That is the boss lady for you:

6. Big mama with the swag that is why Zionfelix has fallen down flat for her. She is so spot on in this photo:

7. One of her handiworks, Minalyn showing off what she is capable of doing and she has got a boss-like look:

