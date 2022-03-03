Ghanaian rapper, Okyeame Kwame, and his wife Anica, together with their two children, have caused massive traffic online with their latest photo.

The family of four is on vacation in Dubai and they have blessed their fans with scenes from that part of the world.

In the photo Okyeame Kwame shared to his Instagram handle and sighted by YEN.com.gh, he was holding on to his daughter, Sante’s hand, while Anica held on to their son, Sir Kwame Bota’s hand.

A collage of Okyeame Kwame and family. Photo credit: @okyeamekwame/Instagram

In the photo, it is clear that Okyeame Kwame’s children have grown big and tall in recent times.

Okyeame Kwame quizzed in his caption if it is true as some people say, that money cannot buy happiness.

Fans react to Okyeame Kwame’s photo with family

Okyeame Kwame’s photo has earned massive reactions on social media with some people providing answers to the question he asked in the caption:

frimpomaa_nanayaa: “The family I admire so much and wish to have one.”

window_treatmentt: “Team beautiful.”

rychdeegh: “Dhope. U need money to be happy wai if not for money what else will stop me from going on this trip to enjoy with u guys @okyeamekwame.”

elikemkumordzie: “looking good big man.”

dazzel_me_ann: “If u don't need money ahhh then what did u use to get ur family there.. stones.”

itsodurorich: “Is never true.”

arsan_tiwa: “Says the one who is happy in Dubai. Money takes you to happy places as well.”

the_real_adepa: “My people.... I agree no money doesn't mean no happiness.”

