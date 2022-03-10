A video of actress Sandra Ankobiah happily dancing with her back to the camera has got fans talking

Try as she did, fans observed that Sandra's backside remained stiff and would not shake in the video

The video has triggered massive reactions on social media and they have left many comments on the video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video of Ghanaian actress and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, dancing has caused a stir on social media.

The actress wore a fitting white trousers over a pair of black blouse and she seems to be in a joyous mood as she danced.

She constantly watched and admired her body while she danced, and she is also seen turning her back to the camera to show the world what she has got.

A collage of Sandra Ankobiah. Photo credit: @sandraankobiah/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Fans react to Sandra Ankobiah’s dancing video

Even though Sandra was all excited in the video, some fans have raised concern about her backside.

The fans have noticed that as much as Sandra tries, her backside does not shake. Some also think that there might be a fault with her surgery that could spell doom for her health in future.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

thereal_mums.eye1: “Unshakeable.”

akuabrampapabi: “Plastic.”

esilevelsghana: “It don't move! The assss it don't move!”

adilalicious: “Big assss with chicken legs.”

emeldakwakye: “They should start doing legs too cos it will help some people.”

kotoro_535: “What’s this ????.”

the_8thcloset: “Boiiii the surgery was too much!!.”

ghanafuo_ho_nsem2: “Is Turkey your mate.”

Fans accuse Sandra of overly 'inflating' her backside

Earlier, lawyer and actress Sandra got many people talking with video of hers that has popped up online.

Sandra was captured in a long pink dress at an event and as she walked, someone took the video and shared on social media.

Her backside as seen in the video looks very bulky and heavier than it used to be, and this raised concerns among her fans on social media.

As she walked away, the video revealed a fuller backside and from her demeanour, Sandra appears very confident in herself.

Source: YEN.com.gh