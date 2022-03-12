Stonebwoy's daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, has been captured in cute video rapping with intense energy and excitement

Stonebwoy's daughter, Catherine Jidula Satekla, has shown that the apple does not fall far from the tree as she raps in a new video with intense energy and excitement.

As the four-year-old girl gets older, she is exhibiting traits that she comes from a family that loves music and has her father's genes and singing qualities.

Handlers of Jidula's Instagram account released a heartwarming moment of the child singing with confidence while having fun.

Jidula: Video of Stonebwoy's Tall Daughter Rapping Like a Pro Stirs Massive Reactions. Photo credit: Stonebwoy/Jidula

Source: Instagram

The video - released on Friday, March 11, shows Jidula's talent is in progress as she performs what appears to be one of her favourite songs.

Wearing a pink outfit and colourful shades, the little one entertained herself and the person who captured the moment.

Reactions trail video

The adorable video has received reactions, including kind words from fans and social media users alike.

Read some of the comments below:

Television personality cookieteegh commented:

''Must be the Putuu remix ‍♀️‍♀️.''

Ewura_pepsy observed:

''She is even tired.''

Quansimaah said:

''Bars Cj Bars, I felt it in my heart.''

Ska_vibes commented:

''In no time. CJ will start going for the bag like her dad. We talking genetics!''

Positive_burke said:

''I am even tired of her awwwww CJ❤️❤️.''

Teeny_reina commented:

''Fans of Ghana cardi B. Let me see it hands up.''

Thegifthub7 added:

''It's the seriousness fa meAk)la nyame.''

Source: YEN.com.gh