Akua GMB has stunned many people on social media with her dance moves in a new video she shared online

The former beauty queen was seen dancing to the current popular song in Ghana, Down Flat' which was put together by Kelvynboy

Akua GMB is noted for dazzling in her expensive clothes and showing off her wealth in photos and videos

Former winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah famed as Akua GMB has caused a stir online with her sleek dance moves in a new video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the beauty queen, Akua GMB was seen in a room as she decided to show off her dance moves.

She was spotted wearing a beautiful dress as she danced to Kelvynboy's Down Flat hit song which is trending currently.

Akua GMB was spotted looking very excited as glowed with her stunning beauty while gracefully showing off her sleek moves.

After posting the dance video, Akua GMB captioned it:

"I can't dance to save my life but I tried sha. I can't come and kill myself. This video is to show my appreciation to all my sponsors..."

Fans react to Akua GMB's video

Many fans and followers of the beauty pageant winner took to the comment section to shower praises on her over her dance moves.

Local gospel musician anita_afriyie_music commented:

"You’re dancing adowa"

iammzgee also wrote:

"Eeeiii the Ewuraba in the dancing no be today o"

jolanberrie had this to say:

"Queen of Queens"

gifty.debrah was loving every bit of Akua's moves

"Soo adorable to watch"

