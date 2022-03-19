The wedding of a young lady, Rubby Klenam Tetteh, and her soldier boyfriend has come off successful in the Volta Region.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

But it did not happen without some tension and drama for the bride who was called out by her ex-boyfriend Uncle Bless before the wedding.

Rubby Klenam looked very tense at her wedding Photo source: Kwesi Seth Klenam

Source: Instagram

Uncle Bless calls out Rubby Klenam

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Uncle Bless, took to Facebook to describe Rubby Klenam as a cheat who had given him a raw deal.

Uncle Bless who is based in the Volta regional capital of Ho revealed that Rubby, his ex-girlfriend, dumped him for another man after spending all his money.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to Bless, his ex-girlfriend, known as Rubby Klenam, used him to do the donkey work in her life while courting a soldier who she is marrying.

Rubbly Klenam replies Uncle Bless

Not long after Uncle Bless' post went viral on social media, Rubby replied by discounting his claims.

She called him names describing as a 'local client, that is somebody she was using for financial benefits.

Sad and tense demeanour at wedding

For someone who was showing a no-nonsense attitude like Rubby, one would have thought that she cared little about Bless' rants.

But a later photo from the wedding shows Rubby was worried and was a pale shadow of a happy bride.

She looked tense, sad, and nearly driven to tears when it was time for her and her groom to cut their wedding cake.

See below for the photo as shared on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa

First photos from Ruubby Klenam's wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that first photos from Rubby Klenam's wedding have found their way onto social media.

Some of the photos sighted on Facebook showed the bride arriving at the church in her gown and veil.

Bridesmaid wows with energetic dance at a wedding

In other wedding news on YEN.com.gh, a beautiful lady serving as a bridesmaid at a friend's wedding has wowed many with her dancing skills.

The lady who got in a dance battle with a man and won hands down showed off more moves after fending off the man.

Videos of the lady's energetic dance moves at the marriage ceremony have got many people hailing her.

Source: YEN.com.gh