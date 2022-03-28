Popular Nigerian actress, Chioma Akpotha, has jumped onto the Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat dance challenge

She did this with her colleague actress Moyo Lawal, and they took the dance challenge to a different level

They two make the moves as required in the dance and from their behaviour, it is clear that they were enjoying themselves

Many people, including Ini Edo, and Captain Planet, have reacted to Chioma and Moyo Lawal's video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Nigerian actress, Chioma Akpotha, and her colleague Moyo Lawal, have made splendid dance moves to Kelvyn Boy’s Down Flat song in a beautiful video.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Chioma and Moyo are captured in a joyous mood and making the dance as required for the dance challenge.

The made the moves carefully and exactly as their Ghanaian counterparts do in the challenge, and from their behaviour, no one needs to be told that they were enjoying themselves.

A collage of Kelvyn Boy, Chioma, and Moyo Lawal. Photo credit: @chiomakpotha @moyolawalofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Chioma and Moyo’s video gets massive reactions

The video has got some social media users, including Chioma’s colleague Ini Edo, and Ghanaian musician, Captain Planet, reacting to it.

Ini, for instance, commented with a laughter and love emoji to indicate that while he found the video funny, she also loved it.

iniedo: “Love.”

Captain Planet love the Ghana and Naija support:

captainplanet4x4: “.”

See more comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

beyoutifulshine: “Aunty Chommy how did you do it, I mean how you can you push that kind big ikebe like it's nothing.”

tailorinscrubs: “Moyo is so sexy.”

edeh_soft: “Aunty chioma nah this song way dey play for the background u dey dance abi u nah different song? Ur dance step just dey give me Joy any how.”

chin.edu997: “Dancers of the year already.”

siruti: “@moyolawalofficial you know u are sha.”

tailorinscrubs: “Moyo is so sexy.”

soar_xt: “One of the few Stars I respect and regard. Someday you would be my brand ambassador.”

i_am_janetzoum: “Chiomakpotha, how I like, may our Lord Jesus continues to bless and protects you my dear.”

venys_cuisine: “Hahaha I no no y people when their name start with C too dey find trouble. Chioma very well always playful and focus.”

mayde_enterprise: “Aunty chioma it's the energy for me.”

wemmycoker7: "Just cos happiness is free.”

fog_thatekitiboy: “Small yanch Dey shake pass big yanch oo.”

DJ Switch Wins Down Flat Dance Challenge With Amazing Dance Moves

Earlier, youngest Ghanaian DJ, Erica Brabulu Tandoh, known popularly as DJ Switch, blew fans off their feet with a beautiful dance video she shared online.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, DJ Switch took part in the trending Kelvyn Boy’s Down Flat dance challenge.

As talented as ever, DJ Switch is seen making dance moves so effortlessly and beautifully that one would be tempted to watch the video more than 100 times.

Also, gorgeous television presenter, Serwaa Amihere, also joined in the challenge and got Ghanaians very surprised with her moves.

Source: YEN.com.gh