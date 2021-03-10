Actress and Instagram model Moesha Boduong turned 31 years old today, Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Some of the actress' friends organised a surprise breakfast party in her house to celebrate her birthday

Videos from the surprise party popped up showing Nana Akua Addo, Kofi Asamoah, and other stars at the party

Actress and Instagram model Moesha Babiinoti Boduong turned a year older today, Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

It was barely halfway into the day and Moesha's birthday celebration had already kickstarted in earnest.

The actress was surprised with a celebration in her house by some of her friends led by movie director Kofi Asamoah.

Moesha Boduong was surprised on her birthday Photo source: @zionfelix, @pusleghana

Source: Instagram

Dubbed as a surprise birthday breakfast for Moesha, it was a star-studded affair as many other popular personalities have also been spotted.

Videos from the surprise breakfast party which popped up on social media showed a lavish setup.

Below are some of the videos from Moesha's surprise birthday breakfast that surface on various Instagram blogs.

1. Kofi Asamoah going about his duties as the organiser:

2. The setup in the house before the breakfast party:

3. Nana Akua Addo speaks about Moesha:

4. A longer video of the surprise:

From the longer video, Moesha did not only have breakfast with friends but she also received gifts, photo portraits, paintings, and even pizza from a number of people present.

Quiet 32nd birthday

While she had a lavish celebration last year, Moesha's 32nd birthday which fell today has been quiet.

Unlike the 2021 edition which had many showbiz stars and Instagram pages clamouring to flood social media with her photos and share their best wishes, the actress has had a few birthday posts this year.

