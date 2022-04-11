Black Sherif has been spotted in a new video paying a visit to his family members in Konongo

The musician was seen beaming with smiles as he touched base in the neighbourhood and exchanged pleasantries with some people

Black Sherif has been in the news following his chart-topping new release, Kwaku The Traveller which is making waves everywhere

Young Ghanaian musician Black Sherif known in real life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kweku Frimpong has been spotted taking a trip back to his hometown for a visit.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Black Sherif was seen beaming with smiles as he touched down in his hometown of Konogo Zongo in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

An excited Black Sherif who appeared to have missed his hometown after staying in Accra for a while was seen walking briskly in the town.

The musician was seen exchanging pleasantries with some people believed to be his neighbours who spotted their proud son in town.

A young lady who appeared starstruck by the musician's visit pulled out her phone to record it and stopped someone who was distracting her.

She was heard saying: "Leave me alone...I am recording a video of Black Sherif".

The musician was seen making a stop in the middle of what looked like a busy road and had a brief conversation with an elderly woman.

Black Sherif was in the news for all the good reasons in the past week following the release of his new song, Kwaku The Traveller.

The 20-year-old musician is said to have topped many music charts both in Ghana and abroad.

Kwaku The Traveller: Black Sherif's Song Plays At 2022 NBA Game In Dallas

In a new twist of excitement and good news, Black Sherif's song made it to the home ground of one of the teams in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

A pregame rotation between Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trailblazers saw Black Sherif's song blasting through the speakers as fans of the two NBA teams jammed to it.

The song was heard everywhere while players from both teams warmed up for the game which ended in the home teams's favor.

Dallas Mavericks outclassed Trailblazers and ended up thrashing them 128:78.

