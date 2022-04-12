Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan's estranged wife, Gifty Gyan, has shared a lovely family moment with their children

Gifty and her three children stepped out for what looked like a family day out which was full of fun

A video of their out time which was shared by Gifty has garnered heartwarming reactions online

Gifty Gyan, the estranged wife of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, has stepped out in a new video on social media.

The video first shared on her Instagram page shows a rare family moment between Gifty and her three children.

In the video which YEN.com.gh has also sighted on the Instagram blog, @sweet_maame_adwoa, Gifty took her children for a family outing.

Asamoah Gyan's wife and family are glowing in a new video Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Instagram

The mother of three wore a pink-coloured sweater with her right hand going through her hair. Her eldest son, Fredrick, sat right next to her right.

The two other children Raphael and Ohemaa, sat across the table facing their mother and brother. The two were engaged in a chat.

From the scenes in the video, the Gyan family seemed to be waiting for whatever they had ordered.

Sharing the video, Gifty Gyan indicated that she values her family over other things.

"Family over everything," she said with a love emoji.

Watch the video below:

Gifty Gyan and her children's video stirs reactions

The video of Gifty Gyan and her children has stirred loads of reactions. Many are impressed by the steady growth of the children and the glow on the mother.

hajjfawzie said:

"Babe❤️❤️.. see my babies looking so so good."

naaayeleyattoh30 said::

"Million dollar family...you too fine❤️❤️."

__nana_kwasi_sterlin said:

"Beautiful family❤️❤️❤️❤️."

kekeli_akosua said:

"Hey see my babies all grown ❤️❤️❤️."

Asamoah Gyan clears the air on Abena Korkor

Meanwhile, Asamoah Gyan recently spoke about his encounter with Abena Korkor after she run into him in town one time.

The football icon indicated that Abena Korkor sat in his car and demanded that he takes her home but he dropped her off somewhere

Koror had alleged that Asamoah Gyan was one of the many people who have purportedly gone into her pants.

Source: YEN.com.gh