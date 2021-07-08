Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan's, only daughter, Ohemaa, has turned seven years old

Gyan celebrated Ohemaa's new age by sharing her beautiful photos on social media

In his caption, the striker expressed his love for the little girl

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, is a happy man today, July 8, 2021, as his only daughter celebrates her birthday.

Gyan's daughter, Zelda Love Abena Ohemaa Arhin Gyan, simply known as Ohemaa, has turned seven years old.

In celebration of Ohemaa's new age, the former Sunderland striker took to social media to share beautiful photos of her.

Asamoah Gyan has celebrated his daughter, Ohemaa, on her 7th birthday Photo source: @asamoahgyan

Source: Instagram

The photos, eight in total, showed Ohemaa posing in different outfits. One of the photos had Ohemaa sitting behind a table with food and drinks,

Sharing the photos, Gyan described Ohemaa as his princess while wishing that she has a very happy birthday.

The Legon Cities striker also expressed his love for the adorable girl who was all smiling in the photos.

"Somebody help me wish my princess a very big Birthday Happy. Daddy loves you soo much Ohemaa. Happy Birthday my sweetheart ❤️❤️❤️❤️," he said.

Ohemaa's mother celebrates her

Earlier, Ohemaa's mother, Gifty, had taken to social media to flaunt her pretty bundle of joy who appeared to be growing so well.

Sharing birthday photos of Ohemaa, Gifty stated:

"My baby turns 7️ today. Hip! Hip!! Hip!!! Hurray!!!! Happy Birthday Ohemaa. Continue to grow in the Grace and Favour of God. Love you always."

Source: Yen.com.gh