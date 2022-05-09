Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has flown her nanny and two children to France, where they will be having a celebration

The actor has chosen to celebrate her daughter, Nana Akua Nhyira's second birthday in France this year

Many people have reacted to Tracey Boakye's affluent lifestyle with some wishing to be her nanny

Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has flown her nanny and two children to France to celebrate her daughter, Akua Nhyira’s second birthday.

In the post sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Tracey shared a photo of herself with the nanny, her son Kwaku, and her daughter Akua who was sitting on her laps.

She disclosed that she has chosen to celebrate this year’s birthday for her daughter in France.

This way, the actress shows or proves that she is indeed a rich woman as the average Ghanaian would not fly a toddler abroad just for her birthday.

Post triggers responses

Tracey Boakye’s post has pulled massive responses from fans who have hailed her as a rich woman.

Some have wished to be in the place of Boakye’s nanny who seems to be privileged a lot.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

golden_kiddsgh: “You deserve all this and many more enjoy your day boss lady.”

dick_lady_vee: “The Queen Of lavish Life .bon voyage ma sœur chérie.”

sharpay_with_brains: “God is good we love you all.”

cudjoe168: “Eeii this your nanny dey enjoy paaoooo.”

ohemaa_akosua_esther: “Lucky and blessed Nanny.”

preciousoseituffour: “Safe journey Obaa Yaa....I tap into ur blessings.”

4evasandy_shero: “T I wanna be kweku's Nanny please.”

afuakoodey: “U are such a nice person may God continue bless u.”

pharoah.monk: “Be safe in your travels, Queen. My love accompanies you...”

aliceampadunyarko: “Admire you for one thing Sis, the way you take care of your nanny, God bless you wai.”

_konadu.02: “Bye bye oo. please buy me dresses when coming.”

eyram_seddoh: “Beautiful Nanny.”

feliciamensah672: “To be a blessing is highly calling from Above that is good to chill. More safe flight Lovery young millionaire i will thank God for your life okay soar higher.”

