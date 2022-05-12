Former CEO of Twitter Jack Dorsey has reacted to reports that American rapper Kendrick Lamar had visited Ghana.

Social media was, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, flooded with news that Lamar had arrived in the country ahead of the release of his latest album.

The reports carried photos and videos of Lamar supposedly at a restaurant in Accra in the company of others. Ghanacelebrities reports that the restaurant is at Osu.

One of the photos shared on Twitter caught the attention of Jack Dorsey who retweeted the post on his timeline. He simply urged Ghana to go higher.

It is not exactly when or why the multiple Grammy winner has come to Ghana but reports suggest his visit is for business.

According to Myjoyonline, the rapper is shooting a documentary series in the country. He is also expected to hold a private album listening for his album latest Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers while in Ghana.

