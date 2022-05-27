Ghanaian lawmaker Sarah Adwoa Safo has erupted humour online after speaking with a new accent in an interview on Joy News

The Dome-Kwabenya MP and Gender Minister was addressing concerns that she had abandoned her parliamentary and ministerial duties

Snippets of her video have been widely circulated online and garnered loads of reactions from netizens

Ghanaians have reacted to lawmaker Sarah Adwoa Safo's newly acquired accent after only six months of her recent continuous stay in the United States of America (USA).

On Thursday, May 26, the Dome-Kwabenya MP and Gender Minister explained her prolonged absence from parliament and putting her ministerial duties on hold.

Speaking on Joy News, the politician, whose absence has garnered public concerns, interacted with a new accent, which swiftly gained the attention of many.

Her newly acquired stylish pronunciation had many viewers reacting with humour on social media, particularly Twitter, after snippets of the MP's interview garnered traction.

Watch the video below:

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

@ZoeAbuBaidoo said:

''Adwoa Safo make I shock briefly''.

@AnnyOsabutey commented:

''Chale I just heard MP Adwoa Safo's accent and it's very top. The people of Dome Kwabenya are on their way to becoming Americans.

''The "Return" was sounded with a perfect American accent, East Coast things.''

@kweteynartey said:

''Kofi Annan lived and married the West but maintained his mother's accent. Adwoa Safo is slanging more than the Queen. Few months yi di3 metiasi3.''

@kweteynartey said:

''That is SO PERRY - Adwoa Safo to those wondering whether she is still the Gender Minister.''

@Ebenezer_Peegah commented:

''Dome Kwabenya constituents listening to their MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo's America accent.''

