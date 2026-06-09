The Ghanaian Kumawood actress Davida Germain has been reported dead after many years of leaving the movie scene

The movie star was known for her comic roles, which she usually played alongside popular actor Kwadwo Nkansah

Davida Germain's death has sparked sadness on social media, with tributes pouring in from her fans and loved ones

Ghanaian Kumawood actress, Davida Germain, has been reported dead at age 39.

Ghanaian Kumawood actress Davida Germain reportedly dies at age the age of 39 (image for illustration only). Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

On Monday, June 8, 2026, the Ghanaian movie industry was thrown into a state of mourning following reports that the Kumawood actress had passed away.

The news of her alleged death began circulating on social media, leaving fans and movie lovers saddened.

As of the time of this report, details surrounding the actress's death remain unclear, and no official statement has been issued regarding the cause of death.

However, rumours that have emerged indicate that Davida Germain passed away after a short illness.

The Kumawood actress was known for her comic roles in movies in which she mostly acted alongside Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win.

She gained popularity after her feature in the movie Inspector Lil Win, where she displayed a splendid performance, winning the hearts of many.

After the report of her death, many social media users have taken to various platforms to express their grief and share their condolences with the actress's family and loved ones.

The TikTok post announcing the death of Davida Germain is below.

Davida Germain's death sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after reports emerged that Davida Germain had passed on.

Obidombie Nana Yaa Serwaa wrote:

"I remember her in a movie called Inspector Lil Win."

Ohenemaa:

"Eii, life is too short."

Tilly wrote:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace, hmmm."

Baffour Dokyi Evans wrote:

"I am sad this evening. That's my only sis."

A TikTok video showing a performance by Davida Germain in a movie is below.

Gbese Mantse reported dead

Meanwhile, on June 7, 2026, reports emerged that the Gbese Mantse, His Royal Majesty Dr Nii Ayi Bonte II, had also passed away.

His reported death comes days after he performed customary rites to lift the annual ban on noise-making and began preparations to lead activities for the Homowo Festival.

In the video shared by Amisty TV on TikTok, the Gbese Mantse was captured being carried through a large crowd as he acknowledged people gathered at the ceremony.

News of his reported demise spread rapidly across social media, with supporters, football lovers and members of the Ga community sharing heartfelt tributes.

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo is confirmed dead by her husband, Choirmaster. Image credit: UGC

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo confirmed dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian movie industry mourned after news about Beverly Afaglo's death broke on May 24, 2026.

The actress's death came just a few days before her 43rd birthday on May 28, 2026, and had been subject to intense speculation online.

Her husband, veteran musician Choirmaster of Praye fame, announced the heartbreaking news in an emotional post on his social media.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh