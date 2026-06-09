A former Senior Girls Prefect of Fiaseman Senior High School has been named the Best Female Engineering Student of Academic City University’s Class of 2026

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering, recording a CGPA of 3.94 and a CWA of 86.2

Her achievement reflects a combination of strong academic discipline, leadership development and sustained commitment to campus life and innovation activities

Linda Akosua Essilfie, a former Senior Girls Prefect of Fiaseman Senior High School, has been named the Best Female Engineering Student of Academic City University’s Class of 2026.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering, achieving a CGPA of 3.94 and a CWA of 86.2, marking one of the top performances in her cohort.

Photo credit: thevokofficial/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Essilfie’s academic journey has been marked by a series of notable achievements and recognitions spanning her time at the university.

In 2022, she received an all-expenses-paid presidential scholarship valued at $40,000 to pursue her studies at Academic City University.

She went on to earn the Most Influential Student Award at the Ghana Student Excellence Awards in 2024, highlighting her leadership and impact within the student community.

In 2025, she was named National Best Female Student Leader by the National Academy of Student Achievement Awards (NASAAG), further consolidating her reputation as a standout student leader.

In 2026, she received the ACitizens Award at the 4th edition of the Academic City NSAA Awards, recognising her continued excellence and service.

Beyond academics, Essilfie also served as President of the Academic City Robotics Club, where she contributed to student innovation and technology-driven initiatives.

Her achievements reflect a consistent record of academic excellence, leadership and active involvement in campus development initiatives.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Source: YEN.com.gh