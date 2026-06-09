The GFA has accused their English counterparts of attempting to destabilise the Black Stars through what it describes as “mind games”

The claims come amid reports that the English FA is considering excluding Thomas Partey from the pre-match handshake ritual

Partey, however, continues to maintain his innocence despite facing seven charges related to sexual offences in the United Kingdom

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has raised alarm over what it believes are psychological tactics from England ahead of their highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup clash.

Tensions have been building in the lead-up to the Group L meeting on June 23 in Boston, where Ghana are expected to face England in one of the standout fixtures of the group phase.

At the heart of the issue is reported deliberation by the English FA over how its players should handle the traditional pre-match handshake if Thomas Partey is included in Ghana’s lineup.

Thomas Partey is at the centre of the brewing tension between England and Ghana ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup clash on June 23, 2026 in Boston. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

England 'weighing up' on Partey handshake

According to reports from The Times, the English FA is set to discuss whether its players will participate in the customary handshake involving Partey before kick-off.

The gesture, usually a routine part of pre-match formalities, has now become a talking point due to the midfielder’s ongoing legal situation.

According to the BBC, the former Arsenal star has been charged with multiple sexual offences.

He has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of non-consensual coupling and one count of sexual assault relating to allegations from four women between 2020 and 2022.

Although no court has found him guilty, debate continues over his involvement at the tournament, with some calling for him to miss out on Ghana’s final squad.

The developments have added an unexpected layer of tension to an already high-stakes encounter.

GFA accuses English FA of playing 'mind games'

The GFA has strongly pushed back against the narrative, insisting that external noise is being used to distract the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup.

Speaking to 3Sports, Communications Director Henry Asante Twum described the situation as an attempt to unsettle the team.

Thomas Partey's legal case in the United Kingdom sparks a potential handshake boycott from English players. Photos by Ryan Hiscott and Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

“The English media are using this as mind games to destabilise the team, but we support our player and remain focused.”

He reaffirmed the federation’s backing for Partey, stressing that Ghana stands firmly behind the midfielder and his legal team.

“We have absolute confidence in what our player has told us. We have supported him right from the very beginning,” he stated.

“He knows that we have been with him, toe to toe, shoulder to shoulder. We believe in what his legal team has told us. He has our support.”

Asante Twum also cautioned against allowing outside discussions to derail preparations.

“These noises that come from outside sometimes aim to destabilise you. Aim to take your mind off the game. It could be part of the mind games and we are not interested in these kinds of mind games.

“We are focused on a mandate to deliver. We want to get the best out of our players. Thomas is one of our key players. We believe in him. We strongly trust him.

"We know that he will give us a good job on the field. Opinions are like noses and we do not want to channel our energy in that area.”

Ghana’s showdown with England is one of the most closely watched fixtures in Group L, which also features Croatia and Panama.

For the Black Stars, the bigger mission remains clear — to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since their memorable quarter-final run in 2010.

Ghana told to drop Partey ahead of World Cup

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that there are calls for Thomas Partey to be left out of Ghana’s squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup due to his ongoing legal issues in the United Kingdom.

The former Arsenal midfielder continues to face scrutiny as questions grow over his place in the Black Stars team for the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh