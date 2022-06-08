Radio and TV presenter Delay, known in private life as Deloris Frimpong Manso, has gone after a lady who claimed to be a former house help of hers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The unidentified lady popped up on social media with a video claiming to have worked for Delay for a number of years.

The lady was speaking on the recent banter between Delay and Afia Schwarzenegger. It was in a bid to refute suggestions by Schwar that Delay was a barren woman without kids that the lady claimed that Delay had a daughter.

Delay has reported her supposed house girl to the police Photo source: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

According to her, she stayed in the house of Delay for over one year and saw the presenter breastfeeding a baby girl at home.

Delay debunks lady's claims

But in a quick response under the lady's video on Tik Tok, Delay denied ever knowing the supposed former house help of hers.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Delay who sounded displeased by the lady's video asked her to stop spreading what she [Delay] described as false information.

Delay petitions the police

Delay did not leave the matter after the social media denial and has made a formal complaint to the police.

In a petition through her lawyers, Kulendi @ Law, Delay has asked the police to investigate the lady's claims since she does not know her.

"Our client implores your office to investigate the issue and where any criminal culpability is established, to trigger appropriate proceedings to abate this behaviour," parts of the petiton read.

Swipe below to see Dealy's petition:

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh