The United States has announced the creation of a new visa fee for a category of visa applicants

US-based immigration lawyer Akua Poku has shared details of the new fee and explained what it seeks to achieve with its introduction

The US Department of State is also receiving public feedback on the new fee ahead of its implementation

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The US Department of State has introduced a new optional fee of $750 for certain applicants seeking B1/B2 visas.

The purpose of the fee is to provide faster visa interview appointment dates for applicants travelling to the United States for tourism, business trips, medical visits, family visits, conferences, and other short-term stays.

The U.S. Department of State issues a temporary final rule creating a new $750 expedited interview fee for certain B1/B2 (business and tourist) visa applicants. Photo credit: @mediaphotos/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

Akua Poku, a US-based immigration lawyer, explained in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 9, that applicants who pay the additional $750 fee may be able to secure visa interview appointments within 10 business days, subject to availability.

"On June 9, 2026, the U.S. Department of State issued a temporary final rule creating a new $750 expedited interview fee for certain B1/B2 (business and tourist) visa applicants. Applicants who pay the additional fee may be able to obtain a visa interview appointment within 10 business days, subject to appointment availability at participating U.S. consular posts.

"The expedited interview option is voluntary and is separate from the standard nonimmigrant visa application fee. Applicants may still choose the regular scheduling process without paying the additional fee."

She then indicated that the option will be available only at selected US embassies and consular posts.

"The Department of State stated that the service will be available only at selected consular posts and in limited quantities, meaning not all applicants or locations will have access to the expedited option. The rule applies only to B1/B2 visas, which are commonly used for business visits, tourism, medical treatment, family visits, conferences, and similar temporary travel to the United States."

Lawyer Poku also explained that paying for an expedited interview appointment does not guarantee visa approval, adding that the temporary rule will take effect on July 1, 2026.

She added that the Department of State is accepting public comments on the rule until July 9, 2026.

"According to the Department of State, the expedited interview fee is intended to provide a premium scheduling option for applicants seeking faster access to visa interview appointments.

"Even if an applicant secures an expedited interview appointment, they must still satisfy all eligibility requirements for the visa. Payment of the fee does not guarantee visa issuance or approval.

"The temporary rule takes effect on July 1, 2026, and is scheduled to remain in effect through December 31, 2026. The Department of State is accepting public comments on the temporary rule through July 9, 2026."

Donald Trump expresses a desire to stop migration to the US from Ghana and all other third-world countries. Photo credit:@Getty Images

Source: UGC

Below is the Facebook post by Akua Poku sharing details on the new rule:

US imposes travel ban on 5 countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had placed a travel ban on Burkina Faso, preventing its nationals and those from four other countries, including Mali, Niger, and South Sudan, from entering the country.

The ban, which came into effect on January 1, 2026, was aimed at protecting national security, according to the US government.

Source: YEN.com.gh