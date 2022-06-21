Kumawood actresss Maame Serwaa has once againwowed her fans on social media with a new video

The video sighted on Instagram showed Serwaa showing off some smooth dance moves while wearing a short dress

Many of her followers have been left wondering about the curvaceous stature of the actress in the clip

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has been excited fans with a new video.

The latest video shows Maame Serwaa having fun in what looks like a night out for her at a cozy place.

In the video which has been sighted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, Maame Serwaa is seen dressed in a short dress. The skimpy bodycon revealed her contours very well.

Maame Serwaa has been spotted dancing in a new video Photo source: @officialmaameserwaa, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

With Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey's Baby If You Give It To Me playing in the background, the 21-year-old shook her body to the rhythm. She wiggled her waist at a point as she showed her back to the camera.

After the short dance, Maame Serwaa moved into a room and was seen beckoning someone whose hand appeared in the video to join her into the room. She giggled thereafter.

It is not known where and when the video was taken but it looked to be in the evening and the inscription on it suggested so.

"The night is still young," Maame Serwaa's inscription on the original video on Snapchat read.

Watch the video below:

Fans of Maame Serwaa react

The video of Maame Serwaa has garnered reactions from social media users. Many talked about her physique.

nanayaw.ny1322 said:

"Eeei boi ."

victorpatterson8 said:

" Eeeiiish Eeeiiish your Chest and Body no bi easy kraaaaa for my koro koro eyes ."

eiighana said:

"Eiii saaa she get body that errr."

abena_jewel210 said:

"She thinks it is nice. I'm tired for her boi."

