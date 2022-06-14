Fiifi Coleman says the state of the national theatre is nothing to write home about, and that the government should focus on it instead of the cathedral

He blames the government for abandoning the antique building, adding that he had to spray the entire auditorium before his recent stage play

A budget summing up to GHc 7,000 was used to cover expenses such as lighting and sound for the play

Ghanaian actor and movie producer Fiifi Coleman has called on government to renovate the deteriorating National Theatre before considering the construction of the National Cathedral.

He said that fixing the building would give government the drive to set up the cathedral since it made no sense to do so when the national theatre serves almost the same purpose as the cathedral.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM, the actor spoke bitterly about some of the challenges he encountered while putting together his recently held stage play, 'Caution! Women At Work'.

You rent your own light at the national theatre. [And] your own sound. It cost me almost GHc7000 to get sound in the national theatre to do my play the last time we did it. Let's fix what we have. Let's fix the national theatre. Then we can say we have the impetus to go and build another one

Fiifi Coleman revealed that he had to spray the entire auditorium because it had been swarming with mosquitoes, making it 'uninhabitable'.

When I did my last play, I bought mosquito repellent myself to spray the entire before the guests could come in because it was just unbearable. It is so pathetic that [at] the National Theatre, when you need services in the middle of a play, I need to dial somebody's number. Imagine there is no network or I cannot reach the person, and the audience is waiting, because there is no talkback.

In other news on the National Cathedral, YEN.com.gh reported that the Coalition of Muslim Organisations Ghana (COMOG) has said the CEO of the National Cathedral project peddled falsehood when he said the state contributed funds to erecting the National Mosque.

COMOG President Hajj Abdel-Manan AbdelRahman has released a statement dated Monday, June 13, 2022, accusing Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah of lying that the Government of Ghana spent state resources on the construction of the National Mosque located at Kanda in Accra.

