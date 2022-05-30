Kennedy Agyapong and Adwoa Safo's son, Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong, has won three meritorious awards in sports in school in the United States

Apart from Kelvin's achievements in sports, he has also excelled academically all and has gained admission to a top high school

Kelvin's mother has shared photos of his certificates and encouraged him to keep making her proud while congratulating her

Kelvin Ohene Safo-Agyapong, the son of Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, has once again achieved impressive feats in school in the United States.

Kelvin, one of the two children of Adwoa Safo and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, has excelled as a member of the sports teams of his school, Applewild School.

The teenager has been given three meritorious awards for his achievements in sports in the school.

Kelvin's proud mother announced her son's achievements in a post on Facebook. She shared a photo with Kelvin as well as photos of the certificates he received.

The meritorious awards for Adwoa Safo's son

The photos of Kelvin's certificates show he was awarded for being a member and actively participating in Applewild's track and field (athletics) team.

Kelvin was also awarded for being a member of the school's basketball team and also the captain's award.

Adwoa Safo's son gains admission to a prestigious high school

On top of his achievements in sports, Kelvin who is graduating to further his education also got admission to what his mother described as a prestigious school.

Sharing the photos, Adwoa Safo congratulated the boy and urged him to keep making her proud.

"Congratulations Kelvin for these meritorious awards and for gaining admission to a most prestigious High School. Keep making Mum proud."

Adwoa Safo gushes as her son with Ken Agyapong excels in US school

The news of Kelvin's latest exploits in school comes after he delivered a powerful speech before the student council of his school and left many impressed.

The mother who doubles as Gender Minister shared the video of Kelvin's speech on social media with a lovely caption.

