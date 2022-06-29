Ace broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has stated that Daddy Lumba, in a conversation with her, confessed to being a big fan of hers

The GhOne show host tweeted that the legendary musician admitted to watching her on TV every morning

The tweet ended with a coded message to Serwaa's followers, soliciting their opinions about Daddy Lumba's admiration for her

Award-winning broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has disclosed that legendary Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, is one of her biggest fans.

In a tweet that the ace broadcaster shared on her Twitter page, Serwaa revealed that Daddy Lumba told her he watches her on TV every morning.

She proceeded to ask in a cryptic message what her followers thought of it.

Serwaa Amihere (L) and Daddy Lumba (R) Image source: @SerwaaAM; @DaddyLumbaOfficial

Source: Facebook

"I spoke to Daddy Lumba this afternoon. He watches me every morning.. do you people know what that means? " she tweeted

The ace broadcaster's tweet attracted varied reactions from tweeps on the bird app.

@philip_jaye had this to say

It means he dey feel your body. He get aa he go miaaa

Ghanaian actress Efia Odo could not hide her jealousy

It means I'm jealous

@mufcETHforever had a different understanding

he's always gonna watch your curvy,figure8 shape every seconds, because we know what kind of a man he's!He can have all the Ghanaian ladies to himself and still wouldn't satisfy. You will be deceiving yourself if you think the reason he watches you is beyond his flirting lifestyle

@sarkcess_kevin alleged that Daddy Lumba lied

What if he's lieing

@HELLOTrinity3 did not mince words at all

Do you know how many people or top top top stars watch that beautiful woman who has remained ever young on GTV???? She actually didn't need to slay to remain relevant on the TV set for all these years!!! Be humble!!

Nana Aba Anamoah Hosts Serwaa Amihere, Sandra Ankobiah, Mr Drew, others At 42nd Birthday Party

In other news, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that General Manager of GhOne, Nana Aba Anamoah played host to some Ghanaian celebrities in her home to conclude celebrations for her 42nd birthday. Personalities present included her friend and ace broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, musician Mr Drew and Sandra Ankobiah.

Nana Aba turned 42 on Sunday, June 19, 2022, which coincided with the annual Father's Day celebrations. She returned from her London trip in time to share the special occasion with her friends and family.

