GHOne TV and Starr FM General Manager Nana Aba Anamoah has marked her birthday in a grand style

Nana Aba hosted a beautiful party with friends and work colleagues in her house to climax her celebration

Videos from the party show Sandra Ankobiah, Serwaa Amihere, Mr Drew, and others joining her to celebrate

Award-winning broadcaster and General Manager for GHOne TV and Starr FM Nana Aba Anamoah has celebrated her birthday in a grand style.

Nana Aba turned 42 years old on Sunday, June 19, 2022, the same days as Ghanaians celebrated Father's Day.

The popular broadcaster started off her celebration by sharing some stunning photos on social media. The photos led fans and friends to barrage her with birthday wishes.

After the social media celebration, Nana Aba who just returned from a trip to London organised a plush party at her residence.

The party saw many of the broadcaster's work colleagues and friends passing through to celebrate with her.

Among the notable faces at the party were Serwaa Amihere, Sandra Ankobiah, Mr Drew, and Maame Oh My Hair.

YEN.com.gh has compiled videos of some of the best moments at the party.

1. The setup and decoration for Nana Aba's party:

2. Nana Aba and Maame Oh My Hair on the dancefloor:

3. It's Buga time at Nana Aba's birthday:

4. One of the birthday cakes was made in the form of designer shoes:

5. Sandra Ankobiah shows some twerk work:

6. Mr Drew performed to the excitement of those around:

7. Nana Aba descends in all her glory:

8. Adwoa Loud was also present:

9. The cake cutting moment:

Nana Aba Anamoah's primary school teachers describe her in video

Meanwhile, the Award-winning broadcaster recently had the rare opportunity of hosting two of her primary school teachers.

The teachers, Messrs Mingle and Agyekum who taught Nana Aba at Alsyd Academy visited her office at GHOne TV on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The GHOne TV General Manager who was excited by the visit of her teachers shared a video of her interaction with the gentlemen

