Star actress Nana Ama McBrown has hinted of the actions she will take in case she catches her husband in an extra-marital affair

In video which has surfaced online, McBrown warned her husband that she will throw him out if she ever finds him cheating

McBrown sent the warning while reacting to a point Afia Schwar made about cheating during a discussion on UTV

Award-winning actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown has sent a warning to her husband, Maxwell Mensah, about cheating.

In a video from the latest edition of her United Showbiz entertainment show on UTV on Saturday, July 9, 2022, McBrown indicated that there will be serious consequences if she ever catches Maxwell cheating.

According to McBrown, she will not hesitate to sack her husband from their matrimonial home should she find him in an extra-marital affair.

Nana Ama McBrown has warned her husband against cheating.

Source: Instagram

McBrown sent the indirect warning while she and her panel discussed matters concerning Afia Schwarzenegger and her issues with Mzbel, Delay, and Chairman Wontumi.

Afia Schwar's narration

During the discussion, Afia Schwar narrated how she fell out with Mzbel, claiming that the singer had tried to make a move on her boyfriend at the time.

In her narration, Schwar cited an example about one partner finding the other in bed with another person. She mentioned McBrown's husband and asked the actress what will happen if goes home to find him in bed with another woman.

McBrown's reaction to Schwar's example

Even before Schwar could finish citing the example, McBrown jumped in, saying she was not going to accept that.

The actress disclosed that she would immediately throw her husband and the other lover out of her house without thinking twice about it.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh