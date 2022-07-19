Afia Schwarzenegger chills with her handsome twins in new videos as they live large on vacation in Amsterdam

The controversial actress seems to be enjoying herself despite being faced with a lawsuit and numerous controversies

Afia shared some beautiful videos of her handsome twin on her Instagram page, and fans could not help but gush over them

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Controversial Ghanaian actress and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger seems to be living large as she recently shared photos and videos of herself and her twin boys on vacation in Amsterdam.

Afia decided to show off her handsome twins as they took boat rides and visited lavish restaurants.

The adorable family were clearly having a good time. Many folks are yet to get a proper glimpse of Afia's twins. Hence YEN.com.gh has compiled some photos and videos of Afia and her twins having a good time in Amsterdam.

1. The family touched down in Amsterdam with their luggage as Afia played Shatta Wale's 'On God' in the background.

2. Afia and her twins bonded as they took a boat ride together. She took videos of them together and flaunted them on her Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

3. She shared extra videos from the boat ride as she got a peck on the cheek from her sons. An adorable mother-son moment

4. The cute trio took a nice shot for the family photo album after their exciting boat ride.

5. Afia and her children have a nice dinner.

UTV, Fadda Dickson Apologises To Wontumi Over Afia Schwar's Claims On McBrown's Show

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously reported that The management of United Television has apologised to Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The station's apology is in relation to the recent appearance of Afia Schwarzenegger on its United Showbiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

Schwar, while on the show, lambasted Chairman Wontumi, who had instituted a court action against her over her claims that Wontumi had an affair with her.

Following the show, many Ghanaians on social media have fired the host, the station, and panellists for allowing Schwar to badmouth Wontumi and others on the show.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh