Saahene Osei, son of Osei Kwame Despite, has shared some new photos on Instagram showing his fashion prowess

The young man who has a keen interest in fashion is known for his luxurious lifestyle, being the son of one of the richest men in the country

The new photos had folks fawning over the young man as they dropped comments praising his fashion sense

Saahene Osei, son of Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, has shared some fashionable photos on social media that have impressed Ghanaians.

He posed beside an expensive-looking vehicle in a beautiful black suit and trousers. He had a gold strap monochrome watch on his wrist to compliment his elegant attire.

Photo: Saahene Osei Source: saaheneosei

Source: Instagram

The young man is known for his keen interest in fashion. Saahene Osei, being the son of one of the richest men in Ghana, lives a luxurious lifestyle.

His Instagram posts always garner a lot of likes and comments, as his opulence impresses many Ghanaians.

His latest photos have attracted similar attention as folks fawned over him and complimented him on his style.

Social Media Reactions

kway_ce commented on the lady Saahene posed with:

@ohene_kay_photography abeg get your cameras ready eerhn chairman dey marry

wesley_edge wrote:

rich is gangster @saaheneosei

real_afro_ot1 seemed interested in Saahene's suit

Where did you get the suits from please? @saaheneosei

nanakwameaffulgh also said:

You look dope

_stephanieosei reacted saying:

Baaaaaby, you have my entire heart and soul love youuuuu!!!!!!

hagarnashlove also wrote:

My sweetie ☺️ with a big drip. Like what am i saying u look dazzling we love you

Source: YEN.com.gh