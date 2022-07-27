Rapper Big Ivy has released a song with an accompanying video in response to Nigeria's Mummy Dollaz

The rapper dropped the song in reply to Mummy Dollaz after the Nigerian rapper released a song to diminish the former's rapping proficiency

Several netizens have reacted to a combined video of the two musicians showing off their dominance in the rap game

Ghanaian rapper Big Ivy, born Ivy Adjimah, and Nigerian rapper Mummy Dollaz are in the trend after the former was featured in a song by her son, rapper CJ Biggerman.

The song, Big Momma, is a rap flow series that features Big Ivy whose rap game has been hailed by many.

Big Ivy, who doubles as an actress, banker, and entrepreneur, flexed her rap proficiency in the song while claiming ''Queen of the microphone''.

Photos of rapper Big Ivy and rapper Mummy Dollaz. Credit: CJ Biggerman/ Oluwadolarz Room Of Comedy (YouTube)

Source: UGC

''Big mama, fresh to death. When it comes to the bars, I am the best. I deliver like giving birth. For giving birth, I do it with no stress. Oh yes. Queen of the kitchen, Queen of the mic,'' Big Ivy said.

The viral music video of Big Momma grabbed the attention of music lovers, including Nigeria's Mummy Dolarz, who released a song to diminish Big Ivy's claim as the Queen of the mic.

It did not take long for Big Ivy to respond to Mummy Dolarz with a new song titled Mama Naira.

The Ghanaian rapper delivered heavy bars as she hit hard to shut down Mummy Dolarz, converting her from dollars to naira.

YEN.com.gh highlighted some of the comments below:

Peeps react to video

Blvck_amish said:

''Ghana 2 - Nigeria 0.''

Kwateng.mickey commented:

''Ghana won but I be Nigerian.''

Francisca Cudjoe commented:

''Please Ghana won we need English.''

Phynix broono q said:

''On the real big ivy won, cause eiiiii the ponch line at the beginning in the ewe language was a killer vyb.''

Hajia sasco commented:

''Mama dollar dey do jama la Bars big Ivy.''

User6086439796736 said:

''She said this no be comedy, get out with your Basketmouth. Basketmouth is a comedian in Nigeria . Ghana mama punching too hard .''

Comments under the music video of the song Mama Naira on YouTube

Benk VFX commented:

''Aswear this song goes hard asf. I will make sure it hits 1 million views cus.''

Akapko Kwame said:

''I love the fact that she kept the old auntie "kaba and sleet" dressing and still went HARD like a gangster. The flow was still on point. Big love!''

All me said:

''There's no coming back. Turning Dollarz back to Naira is a K.O.''

Paa Quesi commented:

''I'm your forex bureau, turning you back into Naira. That line hits hard.''

Aletheia Gh said:

''CJ Biggerman mom is a G.O.A.T when it comes to rap music. CJ Biggerman himself is another great one. She is coming to the dollar in ashes.''

Amnesty TV commented:

''The intro alone Jollof turns into a rap. I think the one who discovered Nigeria was having a side-chick in Ghana. The love is deep.''

Don Kweitsu commented:

''Great work. Dope visuals.''

Adwoa Loves Fragrances said:

''She's a national treasure.''

