- Peace FM morning show host Kwami Sefa Kayi's daughter, Fafa, turned 23 years old on Friday, November 5, 2021

- Fafa, who is the daughter of Sefa Kayi and actress Irene Opare, celebrated her birthday with family and friends

- The 23-year-old has shared videos from her birthday celebration including a special moment with her father

Fafa Kayi, daughter of Peace FM presenter Kwami Sefa Kayi and actress Irene Opare, is 23 years old.

Fafa turned 23 years old on Friday, November 5, 2021, and she celebrated with family and friends.

The pretty young lady has shared photos and videos from her birthday celebration on her Instagram page.

In the first video, Fafa is seen sitting down in pretty fashion and feeling herself while taking the selfie.

The second video had Fafa standing and smiling with her father. She asked him to say something to the camera. He obliged saying:

"Say something like what, that it is your birthday? Okay, happy birthday darling. I love you forever," he said.

Sefa Kayi and Irene Opare

For those who may not have known, Sefa Kayi and Irene Opare were lovers between 1995 and 1998., when the Peace FM host was into acting.

Though they did not get married, their relationship brought forth Fafa who is the first child of the broadcaster and the only child of the actress.

Fafa's birthday comes after her father celebrated his 51st birthday.

