Ghanaian musician Medikal has been spotted having a good time in Atlanta as he flaunted his luxurious lifestyle

The rich rapper went shopping at Gucci and drove around town in an expensive Mercedes Benz

Medikal showed off his Rolex timepiece and the mega apartment he was living in which had a gym in the bedroom

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal has shown why he is widely regarded as one of the richest rappers in Ghana.

Some videos and photos from the musician's recent trip to Atlanta have popped up and the young man is living large.

Photos: Medikal Source: amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Medikal drove around town in an expensive Mercedes Benz, and visited some of the biggest clothing stores in the U.S to get some trendy apparel for himself.

His stop at Gucci left his hand full with numerous shopping bags. The rapper climaxed his visit by staying in a grand apartment. His bedroom had a big gym loaded with every possible gym equipment.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some commercial gyms would be left in the dust when compared with the one in Medikal's room. The apartment also had a large compound and a swimming pool. An edifice fit for someone of Medikal's status.

The rapper's agenda in Atlanta was not just fun, he was there for business too as he was booked to perform at the Atlanta Ghana Fest 2022 which took place over the weekend. He rocked the excited fans who attended the show with an energetic performance.

Anita Sefa Boakye Pregnant, Shows Off Baby Bump As Her Husband Adinkra Pie CEO Rubs Hand On Her Tummy (Videos)

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article that, Adinkra Pie CEO Barima Osei Mensah and his wife Anita Sefa Boakye are expecting their first child together.

Anita who is pregnant has been spotted glowing as she showed off a big baby bump while she stepped out with her husband for the birthday of her sister-in-law.

Videos of Anita's baby bump have excited many of the couple's admirers on social media who have showered praises on them.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh