Travel adventure group Wanderlust Ghana has encountered a major setback at the Mauritanian border during its ambitious road trip from Ghana to the United States

The group, which set out on a cross-continent journey to attend matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, has been delayed after being denied entry into Mauritania

The situation has drawn attention online, with many social media users reacting to the challenges faced by the group and expressing support for their journey

Ghanaian travel adventure group Wanderlust Ghana has encountered a major setback at the Mauritanian border as it continues its ambitious road expedition from Ghana to the United States.

A team member, Kweku Peters, shared details of the situation in a video posted on TikTok, explaining that customs officials in Mauritania have halted their movement.

Kweku Peters shares details of the group’s challenges at the Mauritanian border during their road trip from Ghana to the United States. Photo credit: KwakuPeters/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to Peters, Mauritanian customs authorities parked the group’s vehicles and refused them entry into the country due to challenges with processing their vehicle identification numbers.

A Vehicle Identification Number, commonly known as a VIN, is a unique 17-character code assigned to every vehicle, used to identify its manufacturer, specifications, and history for registration, insurance, and tracking purposes.

The inability of officials to process the VIN details has reportedly delayed the group’s journey, marking one of the first major hurdles they have encountered since beginning their cross-continental trip.

Tough conditions at the border

Peters further disclosed that the situation forced the team to spend the night in their vehicles, as they were unable to secure accommodation due to the late hour.

The Wanderlust Ghana team spends the night in their vehicles after being denied entry into Mauritania. Photo credit: WanderlustGhana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He added that accessing food also became a challenge, as the group struggled to find meals they were comfortable with, eventually settling for chicken to get through the night.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Journey continues despite challenges

Despite the difficulties, Peters maintained that the experience had not dampened their enthusiasm for the adventure.

He indicated that he would not hesitate to embark on the journey again if given the opportunity, describing the expedition as a worthwhile experience.

The group is currently travelling by road from Ghana to the United States, with plans to witness matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Watch the TikTok video here:

About the Wanderlust trip to US

The group dubbed the road trip to the US as the "2026 World Cup Edition."

Sharing details of the planned trip, the Wanderlust group said it is aimed at supporting the senior national team, the Black Stars, at the tournament.

In undertaking the trip, the group has secured support from two Ghanaian-owned companies. The two companies are Star Oil and SIC Life.

A video of the cars to be used for the trip has also been shared on the Facebook page of SIC Life.

The Acting Managing Director of SIC Insurance PLC, Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, expressed joy over the adventure.

"I am super excited about this adventure and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with T. Kwabena Peprah, Kwadwo Saka, Wanderlust Ghana, StarOil Ghana, and the rest of the adventure crew. Godspeed, guys," he wrote.

Wanderlust shares challenges during past trips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a member of the group, who embarked on the historic road trip from Accra to London, said they faced discouragement.

Richard Anim revealed that some government officials turned their backs on them before the commencement of their journey.

He said that when the group disclosed their plans to a government official in a high position, they were discouraged.

Source: YEN.com.gh