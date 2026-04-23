A video from the marriage ceremony of Ghana's goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi has resurfaced, causing a stir

It is believed he tied the knot in a private wedding with his long-time girlfriend, Perihan Zigi, in the year 2025

Ghanaians have flooded social media to congratulate the keeper, with some sharing adorable messages

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The professional goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi is off the market as a video from his private wedding ceremony has resurfaced.

Black Stars goalkeeper Ati-Zigi ties the knot in a private wedding ceremony, video surfaces. Image credit: Didim Genclik

Source: Facebook

In a viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the keeper who plays for the Swiss Super League Club St.Gallen was seen walking down the aisle in a black suit with his white girlfriend, who is believed to be his long-time partner.

The marriage reportedly took place in a private ceremony by the sea in Kuşadası in January, 2025.

The wedding was a small event attended by close family members and invited guests. The wife of Ati-Zigi has been identified in reports as Perihan Zigi.

The resurfaced wedding video of the goalkeeper has caught the attention of Ghanaians on social media, with many sharing congratulatory messages.

The Facebook video of Ati-Zigi’s marriage is below:

Reactions to Ati-Zigi's private wedding

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after a video from the supposed wedding of Ati-Zigi surfaced.

Kennedy wrote:

“Congratulations to her, as she smiles widely.”

Emilia wrote:

“Hahaha, let me reserve my congratulations message for him now. Stay tuned.”

Irene wrote:

“Private wedding? When a problem comes, please keep it private, no go to the radio station or Auntie Naa.”

George wrote:

“Congratulations, man, enjoy your marriage.”

Otto Addo defends Ati-Zigi after Austria loss

Meanwhile, following the Ghana Black Stars' 5-1 defeat to Austria in a friendly on Friday, March 26, fingers were pointed at Ati-Zigi, but the former head coach Otto Addo quickly defended him, insisting that the blame should be shared across the team. "Zigi, the five goals were not his fault, especially the first two; there was nothing he could do, and in the end he was unlucky,” he said.

"Even for him as a goalkeeper, he didn't deserve to concede five goals, but this is football. We have to learn it's not about the goalkeeper or this player or that player, we all have to learn and find better solutions for these problems we had this evening [against Austria]."

Zigi’s selection had already sparked debate, with Benjamin Asare having featured in two-thirds of Ghana's games during the World Cup qualifiers.

Ghanaian TV presenter Regina Van-Helvert sparked social media buzz as she is all set to tie the knot. Image credit: Maame Akosua Hayford

Source: Facebook

Regina Van-Helvert ties the knot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TV presenter Regina Van-Helvert sparked social media buzz after a video confirmed she was set to tie the knot to a man identified only as Dr Chris.

The Media General star, the co-host of TV3's Ladies Circle, was seen in the video with her fiancé, showing off their love.

Van-Helvert's Instagram video, shared on April 22, 2026, stirred excited reactions from other celebrities and netizens on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh