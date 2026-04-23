Lamine Yamal has suffered a fresh injury blow, but Spain have been handed timely hope ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Barcelona may have lost their teenage star for the season run-in, yet Yamal’s World Cup dream remains alive

The 18-year-old winderkid has tallied 24 goals and provided 18 assists in all competitions for Barcelona

Lamine Yamal is set to miss the remainder of FC Barcelona’s domestic campaign after suffering a hamstring injury, although the teenage star is expected to recover in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 18-year-old picked up the issue during Barcelona’s narrow 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Wednesday, April 22.

Lamine Yamal's setback leaves Barcelona facing a major end-of-season blow. Image credit: FC Barcelona

Source: Getty Images

Lamine Yamal ruled out of the season

Yamal had earlier given his side the advantage from the penalty spot in the 40th minute, continuing another influential display for the league leaders.

However, moments after converting from 12 yards, the Spain international appeared in discomfort and immediately gestured towards the bench.

According to the BBC, he then went down on the turf while clutching the back of his left leg, prompting concern among supporters and coaching staff.

Medical personnel rushed onto the pitch and helped the youngster off before he made his way directly down the tunnel for further assessment.

On Thursday, April 23, Barcelona took to X to confirm the nature of the setback, announcing that Yamal had sustained a hamstring injury in his left leg.

The Catalan giants added that he would undergo a conservative recovery programme, ruling him out for the rest of the La Liga run-in.

Despite the disappointing timing, there was encouraging news for both player and country, with Barcelona confident the forward will return in time to feature for Spain national football team at the World Cup this summer.

Meanwhile, Barcelona remain firmly on course to defend their league crown, currently sitting top of the table with a nine-point advantage over fierce rivals Real Madrid.

Lamine Yamal 2025/26 stats for Barcelona

According to Transfermarkt, the teenage sensation has registered 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, underlining his rapid rise into one of Europe’s most decisive young attackers.

His domestic numbers have been especially impressive, contributing 16 goals and 12 assists in La Liga as Barcelona pushed clear at the summit.

In Europe, Lamine Yamal also delivered on the biggest stage, scoring six goals and providing four assists in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona’s continental run ended in the quarter-finals after elimination by Atlético Madrid, but the youngster’s performances further enhanced his growing reputation.

Now, Spain will now closely monitor his recovery ahead of the World Cup. Their Group H campaign begins against Cape Verde on June 15, before further clashes with Saudi Arabia on June 21 and Uruguay five days later.

Yamal sets new Champions League record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FC Barcelona saw their UEFA Champions League campaign end in disappointment against Atlético Madrid, but Lamine Yamal still stole the spotlight with another historic milestone.

The new Yamal record adds to the impressive list of achievements the Euro 2024 champion has obtained since the start of his professional career in 2022/23.

Source: YEN.com.gh