A lawyer called Mari-Gold Mawuena Allotey Esq has broken her silence about self-proclaimed King Atehene’s bold claim of coming to take over Ghana

The legal practitioner stated that his words could amount to causing disorder and misrepresentation, and he might face possible prosecution

This came after Kofi Offeh, alongside his wife, was recently deported from Scotland, where he established his palace, which he called the Kubala Kingdom

Kofi Offeh, widely known as King Atehene, has been challenged by legal practitioner Mari-Gold Mawuena Allotey Esq after claiming he is coming to take over Ghana.

Lawyer addresses viral claim of King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom taking over Ghana. Image credit: Kubala, Mari-Gold Mawuena Allotey

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, Kofi Offeh and his family arrived in Ghana after being deported from Scotland, where he was evicted from the Jedburgh forest.

Following his return, he interacted with the popular media personality Kofi Adoma Nwanwani at the Accra International Airport, where he stated emphatically that his mission is far from over.

According to him, he was coming to establish a new kingdom in Ghana, detailing that his next destination is Sunyani, a place he described as “Sun City” and where “the sunshine starts in Ghana.

King Atehene of the self-proclaimed Kubala Kingdom insisted that his identity remains unchanged despite the deportation, explaining that his authority is not tied to a specific location but follows him wherever he goes.

“I have come to take over Ghana, because I am the King of Kubala. Everywhere I land, I take dominion. Where I establish my throne, so the time has come, everyone will bow before me, whether chiefs, politicians, or even the police are going to serve me,” he boldly declared.

The TikTok video of King Atehene claiming he is about to take over Ghana is below:

Lawyer Mari-Gold Mawuena addresses King Atehene's claim

In a TikTok video shared on her official page, the legal practitioner stated categorically that the self-styled Kubala King was not above the 1992 constitution, adding that no one will bow down to him.

“Kubala King (Kofi Offeh), the 1992 constitution is about you. No one is bowing down to you,” she said.

She further added that his claim could amount to causing public disorder and misrepresentation and could lead to him being prosecuted.

"You think you have authority over President Mahama, chiefs and police; so they must bow down to you. Then your legal authority is higher than the 1992 Constitution. Soon, your words will amount to causing public disorder and misrepresentation under the Criminal Act 29 and you will be invited by the police and prosecuted. Ghana dier concert saa na ay3 asem,” she added.

The TikTok video of Mari-Gold Mawuena Allotey Esq speaking about the Kubala claim is below:

Who is Kofi Offeh of Kubala Kingdom?

Kofi Offeh happens to be a 36-year-old Ghanaian who was once a resident in a wooded area near Jedburgh, in the Scottish Borders, about 41 miles south of Edinburgh.

According to reports, he attended Valley View University. In the year 2023, he is believed to have paraded the streets of Scotland, claiming to be the true heir to Great Britain.

Reportedly, he had persuaded an American woman, Kaura Taylor from Texas, also known as Asnat, to join them in the woodland and serve as his handmaiden.

He is married to a supposed Zimbabwean named Jean Gasho, whom he claimed is his queen. The duo are blessed with about four children.

King Atehene of the Kubala Kingdom returns to Ghana after being deported from Scotland. Image credit: Kubala

Source: UGC

Abusuapanin Tupac's lawyer lands in trouble

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a formal petition had been filed against lawyer Dominic Kwadwo Osei, a junior associate at Baba Jamal & Associates, over allegations of professional misconduct.

The petition was said to have been submitted by Frederick Sani, who was urging authorities to examine the conduct of the lawyer in relation to his public commentary on the case.

The development added to the growing concern over legal disputes over Daddy Lumba’s estate, which continues to attract widespread attention.

Source: YEN.com.gh