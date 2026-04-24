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PSG Ready to Break Bank for Arsenal Star Gabriel Magalhães as Premier League Title Race Heats Up
Football

PSG Ready to Break Bank for Arsenal Star Gabriel Magalhães as Premier League Title Race Heats Up

by  Gariba Raubil
3 min read
  • PSG are reportedly ready to offer unlimited money to prise one of Arsenal’s most important stars away this summer
  • Arsenal could face a major transfer nightmare as European giants circle for a defender many believe is irreplaceable
  • A blockbuster bidding war may be brewing, with PSG and Real Madrid both linked to a shock move for Gabriel Magalhães

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Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly prepared to launch a huge summer move for Gabriel Magalhães, according to fresh reports.

The French champions are willing to spend heavily and offer enormous wages to tempt the Arsenal defender away from North London.

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PSG are ready to break the bank for Arsenal ace Gabriel Magalhães as transfer interest intensifies. Image credit: Jürgen Fromme - firo sportphoto
Source: Getty Images

The Paris side enjoyed a remarkable campaign under Luis Enrique last season, sealing a historic treble that included their first-ever UEFA Champions League crown.

Having finally conquered Europe, PSG are now determined to remain among the continent’s elite and are already planning for another title challenge next term.

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Their current focus is on reaching yet another Champions League final in 2026. PSG are set to face Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, with the first leg scheduled for April 28 at Parc des Princes before the return clash in Munich on May 6.

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PSG will take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals 1st leg on April 28, 2026, as they plan to sign Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes. Image credit: UEFA
Source: Getty Images

PSG ready to sign Arsenal defender Gabriel

According to SportsBoom via GMS, the French giants have made Gabriel one of their leading defensive priorities for the upcoming transfer window.

PSG are said to be ready to use their financial strength in a bid to secure the Brazilian centre-back’s signature.

It is claimed the club have put together a salary package specifically designed to make turning them down extremely difficult.

SportsBoom also suggests the 2025 Champions League winners have reserved a virtually unrestricted transfer budget to complete the deal.

Gabriel has developed into one of Europe’s most reliable defenders since arriving at Arsenal and has become a cornerstone of the side under Mikel Arteta.

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Arsenal face fight to keep Gabriel

Meanwhile, PSG are not the only club monitoring Gabriel’s situation. According to the Hard Tackle, Real Madrid have also been linked with the defender and were reportedly interested during the January transfer window.

However, Arsenal are believed to have dismissed any approach immediately, with Mikel Arteta's side not ready to lose one of the world's finest defenders.

Gabriel’s partnership with William Saliba is widely viewed as one of the strongest centre-back pairings in the Premier League.

His dominance in the air, danger from set-pieces, composure in possession, and leadership qualities make him invaluable to the Gunners.

While transfer speculation grows, Arsenal remain focused on the Premier League title race. Manchester City currently lead the standings on 70 points with 66 goals scored, leaving Arsenal under pressure to respond.

The Gunners face Newcastle United on Saturday, knowing that only victory will keep their hopes alive as the season reaches its climax.

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Premier League title tie-breakers explained

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh noted that Arsenal and Manchester City remain locked in a gripping Premier League title race, with only points and goal difference separating the two sides.

Should they end the season level on the main measures, the championship would then be settled by goals scored or even head-to-head results, where City currently hold a narrow edge.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Gariba Raubil avatar

Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh

Tags:
ArsenalReal MadridUEFA Champions League
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