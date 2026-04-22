Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has blasted Pastor Mensa Otabil over his recent teachings about prophets and prophecies

In a series of videos, the clergyman was seen clapping back at every message delivered by his colleagues on prophecies

The clash between the two prominent men of God has triggered reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared comments

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has criticised Pastor Mensa Otabil for allegedly condemning prophets and their prophecies.

Rev Owusu Bempah criticises Pastor Mensa Otabil for allegedly condemning prophets and prophecies. Image credit: Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah, Mensa Otabil

Source: Facebook

The whole controversy started when Pastor Mensa Otabil spoke against what he claimed to be a growing behaviour of Christians tapping into ‘altar’ instead of relying on the name of Jesus during his morning show.

“People have been saying; I connect to this altar. What does that even mean? What language is that and where is it coming from? We don't connect or receive from altars, what happened to Jesus?” he questioned.

Addressing his congregants on prophecies, he stated;

“God is not disclosing mysteries to anybody again nor is he speaking by revelations to anybody. He is not adding or subtracting revelations.”

It seems the message from the man of God didn't sit well with Owusu Bempah,, who also took to his church to blast Pastor Mensah Otabil.

“I respect Pastor Mensah Otabil. He is too mature but he doesn't have to uplift his calling and condemn others. The God that gave you the teaching anointing is the same God who gave us the prophetic anointing,” he said.

Following Owusu Bempah's clap back, Pastor Mensa Otabil, who was believed to be sharing a message to her congregants, stated that prophets shouldn't be described by the New Testament, as, according to him, ‘false pastors’ would also call themselves prophets.

He further stated that if the issue with these predictors is not addressed, observers would mix them up, and the genuine clergymen would be condemned.

According to Pastor Mensa Otabil, a pastor establishes a church, and after getting a few members, they begin to give themselves titles.

Rev Owusu Bempah condemned the message of the clergyman, claiming;

“Something is going on that needs to be addressed. I won't sit down for someone to destroy the prophetic move. Mensa Otabil has started saying somethings about prophetics which I do not agree with and so I am going to face him with all humility. If he says anything condemning prophecies, I will also come out to explain. Concerning the altar Pastor Mensa Otabil was standing to teach, what shows that there is no power there? With all due respect your words are unacceptable so it would be better if you change your message.”

Talking about why he was teaching about prophets and prophecies, Pastor Mensa Otabil disclosed that if what he believed was an issue was not addressed, in a few years to come, what he termed as ‘so-called’ would collapse Christianity.

He further blasted men of God who he claims give prophecies about election results, explaining that the gift was for the edification of the church (the Body of Christ) and not for predictions.

As earlier vowed by Rev Owusu Bempah, he fired back at Pastor Mensa Otabil, asking his church members not to believe that God doesn't give prophecies about who is to lead a country.

Citing the life of Apostle John in the Bible, the man of God stated that the Body of Christ, as indicated by his colleague, was the past of a nation.

The YouTube video of Owusu Bempah and Pastor Mensa Otabil is below;

Reactions to Owusu Bempah, Mensa Otabil clash

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Owusu Bempah clashed with Pastor Mensa Otabil, and below are some of the comments.

Maame Boatengmaa wrote:

"Papa Owusu Bempah, those who don't know you don't know the impact you have, God bless you and may your anointing and oil will never dry."

Promise Matsakawo wrote:

"Mr. Otabil, we need you at the hospital to heal the people seeking healing from you.'

Nana Apori wrote:

"We all know God has not called any of his kind so Mansah Otabil continues educating the flock to open wide their eyes.”

Goergeson wrote:

"The great work our Lord Jesus has done was wasted because Ghanaian pastors are always pointing fingers at their fellow pastors that are not right."

David Otoo wrote:

"A time will come when he tells his church members he is the Christ.”

Marry wrote:

"Eiii, Owusu Bempah likes fighting too much. Why are you the only prophet in Ghana?"

Julius wrote:

"Massa, Otabil hasn't mentioned anyone's name. Preach the word and stop this.”

The TikTok video of Owusu Bempah speaking about the alleged plot to eliminate him is below:

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah broke his silence on an alleged plot against his life. Image credit: Apostle Dr Isaac Owusu Bempah

Source: Facebook

Owusu Bempah speaks on attack plot

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah broke his silence on an alleged plot against his life.

He noted that the plot reportedly stemmed from some politicians' eagerness to take up leadership positions in government.

Source: YEN.com.gh