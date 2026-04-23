A video once made rounds online where a man jokingly questioned why Tima Kumkum was still using the same car after many years, despite her visible success, sparking mixed reactions across social media

The comments centred around how long she had stayed with her previous car, with some people agreeing with the criticism while others defended her decision to move at her own pace

Months later, a new development surfaced that shifted the narrative completely, with many now reflecting on her journey and the timing of her decision

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Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah, widely known as Tima Kumkum, has turned a moment of online mockery into a powerful personal win after acquiring a brand new luxury vehicle.

Tima Kumkum changes her car after being called out online. Image credit: Tima Kumkum

Source: Instagram

Months ago, a video made the rounds on social media where an individual was heard making lighthearted but pointed jokes about her choice of car.

Tima was mocked over her Kia Soul

The person questioned why she had continued to drive her Kia Soul for many years, despite her visible success, ambassadorial deals, and steady presence in the media space.

Watch the TikTok video below:

In the video, the tone was more teasing than aggressive, but it quickly caught attention online.

The suggestion was simple: for someone perceived to be earning well, her car did not reflect that status.

It sparked mixed reactions, with some agreeing, while others defended her, pointing out that personal financial decisions are not always about appearances.

At the time, Tima Kumkum did not publicly respond to the comments.

Fast forward a few months, and the narrative has taken a different turn.

Tima Kumkum acquires Mercedes-Benz GLE 350

Tima Kumkum recently shared photos and videos showing her new car, a Mercedes-Benz GLE 350, decorated with a large red ribbon and surrounded by celebratory balloons.

The moment appeared simple but deeply personal, as she reflected on her journey.

Check out her celebratory Instagram post below:

In her caption, she spoke about spending 19 years in the industry and finally reaching a milestone she had worked towards for a long time.

She emphasised that the purchase was made with her own hard-earned money, without shortcuts or external favours.

“There were days it felt delayed, moments I questioned the journey... but one thing I never did was stop believing,” she wrote.

Her message resonated with many followers, especially as she highlighted the idea that progress does not always happen at the pace people expect.

For her, the moment was not just about the car, but about consistency, patience, and growth over time.

The development has since shifted the earlier conversation.

What started as online teasing has now become a full-circle moment, with many praising her resilience and discipline.

In the end, Tima Kumkum’s story reflects a familiar reality for many.

Success does not always need to be rushed or publicly validated. Sometimes, it simply unfolds in its own time, quietly building into moments like this.

A Ghanaian lady celebrates her husband for relocating her to the US. Photo credit: @chichi60544/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady flaunted new car husband gifted her

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has warmed hearts online with a video celebrating her husband.

This comes after she took to TikTok to shower praises on her husband for relocating her abroad and buying her a new car.

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the beautiful gesture by the young lady.

Source: YEN.com.gh