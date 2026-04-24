Headucator has publicly responded to Sam George's threats of possibly getting him prosecuted if the anti-LGBTQ+ bill is passed

In a video, the social media personality shrugged off the threats and detailed how the passage of the proposed bill would help his community

Headucator's response to the Sam George's threats of a legal action has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

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Controversial Ghanaian transgender social media personality Gisele Nana Akua Serwaa Akoto, popularly known as Headucator, has responded to Communications Minister Sam George for indicating that he could face prosecution under the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Headucator claps back at Communications Minister Sam George over threats of prosecution under the proposed anti-LGBTQ+ bill. Photo source: @headucatorr, @samgeorge, @gist_for_life/TikTok

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, the members of parliament held deliberations for the proposed Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025.

During the proceedings, Sam George, a main proponent of the bill, cited Headucator as an individual who could be prosecuted for allegedly promoting homosexuality in Ghana.

The Communications Minister argued that any individuals who publicly presented themselves as members of the LGBTQ+ community and advocated for the implementation of such conduct would fall foul of the proposed legislation if it were passed into law.

He said:

"There is a gentleman for whom a video was leaked, and an altercation between him and a male lover of his came up last year. A gentleman known as 'Headucator'. Now he can be charged on the basis of the video of male-on-male romantic activities."

The Facebook video of Sam George speaking about Headucator's possible arrest under the anti-LGBTQ+ bill is below:

Headucator claps back at Sam George

In a TikTok Live session on Thursday, April 23, 2026, Headucator appeared to compliment the minister, stating that he wanted the betterment of the country and that he looked up to him.

The social media personality later laughed off Sam George's threats to prosecute him under the proposed anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

According to Headucator, the passage of the proposed bill would help him and other members of the LGBTQ+ community secure asylum in many countries abroad and significant financial support.

He said:

"You guys are very funny. To think that when the bill becomes a law, you guys are rather going to have the upper hand is very funny. If you are one of us and you are watching me, when the bill is passed, that is when you have all the chance to be in any country you want to be in outside Ghana."

"They are going to put you on an allowance. They are going to care for you. They are going to give you a house. My dear, there is more to life."

Headucator also threatened to take drastic action against any individual who would attempt to physically attack him when the proposed legislation becomes a law.

Headucator takes a fan, Rich Khob, on a date at a plush restaurant. Image Credit: @richkhob

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of Headucator responding to Sam George's threats of his possible arrest is below:

Headucator's response to Sam George stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Prince of Canada commented:

"They have to sue him or her."

Adonis42 said:

"Lowkey, he is afraid o."

Ardjoa.Stelz wrote:

"You guys should leave her alone. She is not causing any problems though."

Headucator reacts to Yaytseslav's scandal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Headucator reacted to Yaytseslav's scandal after his escapades with several Ghanaian women surfaced online.

In a video, the social media personality expressed his displeasure about the videos and detailed the drastic action he would have taken against the Russian man if they had met in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh