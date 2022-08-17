Highlife and Afrobeats singer King Promise celebrated his 27th birthday on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

King Promise hosted a party with family, friends, and fans at Bloom Bar in Accra to climax the occasion

Videos from the party show Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, Killbeatz, and other stars coming to support the CCTV hitmaker

Ghanaian singer King Promise, known in private life as Gregory Bortey Newman, has celebrated his birthday in a grand style.

King Promise turned 27 years old on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. As it has become the norm, the singer shared photos on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Subsequently, the Chop Life singer had a birthday bash organised in his honour. The party held at Bloom Bar saw family and friends coming through to support him. He also had a number of fans coming through.

Videos from the party show it was just like a mini-concert as King Promise took to the stage to perform some of his hit songs.

Among the notable faces spotted at the party were Sarkodie, Nigerian singer Mr Eazi, and France Ambassador Anne Sophie Avé, among others.

YEN.com.gh brings some videos from King Promise's birthday party as sighted on Instagram.

1. Sarkodie:

The award-winning rapper arrived in the company of his manager, Angel Town, and bodyguard, Black Nana.

2. Anne Sophie (Akosua) Avé:

The outgoing Ambassador of France to Ghana was present in all her glory to celebrate KIng Promise.

3. Sarkodie and Anne Sophie Avé:

it was all love when the France Ambassador spotted Sarkodie sitting at the party.

4. Mr Eazi:

The Nigerian singer came through to support King Promise and he had a nice chat with Sarkodie.

5. King Promise's arrival:

King Promise arrived in style showing off some dance

6. King Promise performs:

The birthday boy treated guests at his party to some of the songs off his latest album, 5 Star.

7. The 5-star cake:

King Promise cut his 5-star-themed birthday cake with his family and friends.

