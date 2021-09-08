Shatta Wale's son, Majesty, has acted just like him in a new video

He was acting with his mother for an advertisement

Many people have hailed Majesty for being talented at acting

Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty, has stunned many with a new video acting alongside his mother.

Majesty is captured laughing out loud just like his father Shatta Wale does, and their facial expressions are just the same.

He was sharing his views on a product that he consumed and to Majesty, the taste is amazing.

While laughing, his demeanour would remind anyone of Shatta Wale if they know him well.

Reaction

The video has garnered some reactions with many admiring Majesty. Some praised his acting skills.

See some of the comment sampled by YEN.com.gh:

andy99yaw: “This lil has an acting talent.Well done.”

hajiah.nihad: “I can’t stop watching.”

brishmingles: “Sooo cute.”

theversatile_virtualassistant_: “I've actually watched it over and over and over again ..you two make such a perfect mother and son team.”

kaidy_burns: “This was such a delight to watch.”

doris.hug: “Aw God,u guys are amazing.”

jadinaa1: “You and ur son make me want to have a baby.”

walebamagikal: “Wow.”

mukasechic_: “This is so cute”

empress_hajia_getrich: “This is very beautiful.”

"His mad face like Shatta Wale"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published another photo that got people concluding that Majesty looks like his father.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, Majesty was making faces according to his mood.

A voice, perhaps his mother’s, is heard in the background asking him to make a happy face, a sad face, and a mad face.

For his mad face, some people observed that Majesty looks so much like Shatta Wale when he made the face.

Majesty encourages Michy

Majesty was also in the news when he warmed the heart of Ghanaians with a video of him encouraging his mother, Michy, to be brave.

In that video, the two were at the Legon Botanical Gardens for recreation. Majesty and Michy are seen trying to use the Canopy Walk and he is to take the lead.

Source: Yen