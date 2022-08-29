Emelia Brobbey has shared a video from the birthday party of one of her sisters, held in Reading, England

The Ghanaian actress also used the opportunity to show off the husband and daughter of one of the twins

Her post comes as a surprise to some fans who were not aware of her siblings and even questioned her relationship with them

Emelia Brobbey is in big sister and rich aunty mode in the United Kingdom. The actress flew to the European country to visit her sister, Akua Payin Brobbey and celebrate her birthday.

Emelia Brobbey and Sisters Photo Source: @emeliabrobbey, @iam_akuabrobbey, @maame_akua

Source: Instagram

The television host shared a video from a private birthday celebration on her Instagram account, in which she and her sister were wearing white dresses. Both sisters and other party guests showed off their dancing skills. They danced to songs such as Emelia Brobbey's Makoma featuring Kuami Eugene and Asake's Sungba Remix, which features Burna Boy. The video also showed Emelia Brobbey babysitting her niece, Mia. Captioning the video, she wrote;

I visited my sister on her birthday. Happy birthday to my sisters Payin and Kakra Akua Brobbey. I love you. Lots of love from QUEENEMM @iam_akuabrobbey @maame_aakuaa

The Brobbey Sisters

Aside from the birthday party scenes, Emelia Brobbey made separate posts to wish her younger sisters a happy birthday. She started with a post for Akua Kakra Brobbey, the youngest of the twins, a lady with love for adventures. As a caption, she wrote;

Happy birthday to my sister Akua kakra Brobbey! More blessings beautiful @maame_aakuaa

For the older twin, Akua Panyin Brobbey, she wrote;

Happy birthday to my sister Akua Payin Brobbey @iam_akuabrobbey. More blessings beautiful

Birthday Wishes Pour In For The Twins

naa_asanti.tz

Happy birthday to her

issahlaari

So lovely

archiosbee

Happy birthday, stay blessed

Source: YEN.com.gh