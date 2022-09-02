YEN.com.gh comes through with five entertainment stories and incidents that went viral during the week

Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo broke the internet with a video of him dancing agbadza at his cousin's funeral

Maame Serwaa's boyfriend came under fire after a video of touching her playfully hit the internet

Kumawood actor Akrobeto received congratulatory messages from fans after a video of his new car surfaced online

This week was marked by viral videos that either led to congratulatory messages or criticisms. While congratulatory messages poured in for personalities like Akrobeto and Kofi Adjorlolo, the boyfriend of Maame Serwaa was the recipient of condemnation.

Kofi Adjorlolo, Akrobeto and Maaame Serwaa Photo Source: @kofi.adjorlolo, @akrobeto_official, @officialmaameserwaa

Source: Instagram

1. Veteran Ghanaian Actor Kofi Adjorlolo Does Beautiful Agbadza Dance At Cousin's Funeral

Kofi Adjorlolo bid his cousin farewell in a rather interesting manner. While at the funeral of his cousin, he did an emotional rendition of the cultural Ewe dance, agbadza. Wearing a black cloth around his waist, the actor was obviously in pain.

His video was met with mixed reactions. While some netizens praised him for promoting his culture, others were concerned about the pain he felt from losing his cousin.

2. Maame Serwaa: Kumawood Actress’s Boyfriend Goes Feely Touchy In New Video, Fans Blast Him For Disrespecting Her

Maame Serwaa's boyfriend has been accused of disrespecting Maame Serwaa after a video of himself grabbing her behind and playing with her found its way onto the internet. They were in what seemed like a restaurant when the actress' partner stretched his arm to touch her behind.

While Maame Serwaa shouted excitedly after her boyfriend's action, her fans were appalled. They filled the comments section of the post, calling his actions inappropriate.

3. Akrobeto Flaunts New Car In Video, Many Praise Him With Sweet Messages

Akrobeto is the owner of a 2022 Toyota Venza, and fans of the actor could not help but share in his joy. In a video posted on UTV Ghana's official Instagram account, the actor had walked out of a mini-supermarket, seemingly in a filling station.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he was walking towards his new whip. Fans, elated at the sight of his new car, congratulated and praised him for his hard work.

4. Tracey Boakye Shows Off Expensive Diamond And Gold Wedding Ring; Fans Gush

Tracey Boakye got fans talking when she flaunted her expensive diamond and gold wedding ring on social media. A video of the Kumawood actress getting her ring tested to prove its authenticity hit the internet.

Fans of the actress were impressed with how open she is about her marriage life, as she had previously given fans a tour of her matrimonial bedroom. They filled her comments section with kind words and best wishes.

5. Ibrahim Mahama Spotted Enjoying Luxury Jet Boat Cruise On A Sunday; Many React To Videos

Over the weekend, Ibrahim Mahama was the envy of many as photos and videos of him enjoying a jet boat ride surfaced online. The business mogul proved he knew how to relax and unwind after a stressful working week. From his facial expression, one could tell he was enjoying the cool breeze from the lake.

Netizens could not help but shower him with praises. They were also full of admiration for the brother of former President John Dramani Mahama.

Akuapem Poloo Reveals Drama Has Brought Her Far

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Akuapem Poloo, stating she is intentionally dramatic on social media as it puts food on her table.

She explained she cannot live without it but is cautious of her posts after her jail experience in 2021.

Source: YEN.com.gh